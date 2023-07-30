Austin FC out of Leagues Cup after 3-1 loss to FC Juárez

Austin FC is out of the Leagues Cup after its 3-1 loss at home to FC Juárez Saturday night.

The Verde & Black took initiative in the first 20 minutes, with senior midfielders Rodney Redes and Sebastián Driussi both close to a goal.

Senior midfielder Ethan Finlay then sank the team's only goal in the 23rd minute with the help of midfielder Owen Wolff. This is his fourth goal in Austin FC's last five home matches.

12 minutes later, FC Juárez's forward Sebastián Saucedo scored from a free kick.

After halftime, FC Juárez took the lead with two goals from forward Aitor García within ten minutes.

Austin FC's new defender Matt Hedges and winger CJ Fodrey both made their Club debuts in the second half.