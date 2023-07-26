Austin FC acquires Matt Hedges in trade with Toronto FC

Austin FC has acquired a new defender in a trade with Toronto FC.

Matt Hedges signed a new contract with Austin FC through the end of the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026, upon completion of the trade.

In exchange, Toronto will receive up to $475,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM): $375,000 in 2024 and up to an additional $100,000 in 2025 conditioned on Hedges’s roster status in 2024.

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 20: Toronto FC defender Matt Hedges sends a pass during game between Toronto FC and Austin FC on May 20, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Hedges is currently in his 12th MLS season. He spent 10 years with FC Dallas and was named to the MLS Best XI in both 2015 and 2016, and MLS Defender of the Year in 2016. Hedges also received MLS All-Star honors in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons.

Hedges joined Toronto FC after the 2022 season and has made 14 appearances for the Canadian club in 2023. He is one of only 25 players in league history to play at least 27,000 career regular season minutes, and ranks eighth among active MLS players in minutes played.

At the senior international level, Hedges has made five appearances for the United States Men’s National Team between 2015 and 2017.

He was also a member of the USMNT which won the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup, playing 90 minutes in victories over Martinique in the group stage and El Salvador in the quarterfinals.