Austin FC II signs 3 players to MLS NEXT Pro team roster

Austin FC has added three new players to its MLS NEXT Pro roster.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, winger David Rodríguez, and fullback Cheick Touré now join Austin FC II, which is set to play its inaugural season as one of 28 clubs in the league's second season.

"Announcing the first-ever Austin FC II signings is an exciting step as the team continues to build toward its inaugural season," said Austin FC Director of Player Personnel Sean Rubio. "Bobosi, David, and Cheick are all top young players who we hope will have ample opportunity to continue their development in Austin."

The trio will be coached by Brett Uttley, who was announced the first-ever Head Coach of Austin FC II in December.

Cheick Touré

Touré, 21, came through the academy ranks at Feyenoord in his native Netherlands, where he registered 23 goals and eight assists across 73 total appearances at various youth levels.

He earned one appearance for the Feyenoord senior team before moving to Jong PSV in 2020, the reserve team of Dutch Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven. PSV and Austin FC announced a partnership in September 2022.

Touré tallied three goals and four assists in 48 matches with Jong PSV, and also played two matches for the U-19 Netherlands men’s youth national team, scoring one goal.

He joins Austin FC II as a free agent. He now has a one-year contract through the 2023 season with an option for the 2024 season.

Bobosi Byaruhanga

Byaruhanga, 21, began his professional career with Vipers SC in his native Uganda, winning the FUFA Male Player of the Year award – recognizing the country’s top men’s player – in 2021 before moving to Czech club MFK Vyskov in August 2022.

Byaruhanga has made 11 appearances for the Ugandan senior men’s national team, including six in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He joins Austin FC II from MFK Vyskov on a season-long loan with a purchase option.

David Rodríguez

Rodríguez, 20, made his professional debut at age 16 for North Texas SC, making 19 appearances as the team won the USL League One regular season and playoffs in 2019. He joined Mexican club Atlético San Luis in 2020, and has since made nine Liga MX appearances.

He joins Austin FC II from Atlético San Luis on a season-long loan with a purchase option.

Austin FC II will train and operate alongside the Austin FC first team and academy teams out of St. David’s Performance Center. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming months.