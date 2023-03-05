Austin FC scores shutout win against CF Montréal

A goal in the final minutes of the game gave Austin FC a shutout victory against CF Montréal Saturday night.

The Verde & Black's senior forward Maxi Urruti scored in the 88th minute to help the team win 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Q2 Stadium in North Austin.

Austin had more possession and more chances in the first half, says the team. Senior midfielder Emiliano Rigoni came close to scoring twice, and senior forward Gyasi Zardes had a strike ruled out by the offside flag. Senior goalkeeper Brad Stuver also made a pair of strong saves to keep Montréal scoreless.

Austin FC then continued that initiative in the second half. Urruti hit the post, and senior midfielder Ethan Finlay forced a save from Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. Urruti later kicked in a low cross from senior defender Jon Gallagher with two minutes left.

The shutout win earned the Club its first three points of the 2023 MLS season, says Austin FC.

NEXT MATCH

Austin FC will play its first-ever Concacaf Champions League match on Tuesday, March 7 at 5 p.m. CT.

In the Round of 16, the Verde & Black will play the first leg of a two-legged tie against Violette AC of Haiti at Estadio Cibao in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The match will feature a live national broadcast in English on Fox Sports 1 and in Spanish on TUDN.