Austin FC signs Brazilian midfielder Felipe Martins to 1-year deal

Austin FC has signed 31-year-old Felipe Martins to a one-year deal. The Brazilian midfielder, who goes by Felipe, has an option for 2023 and brings 10 years of Major League Soccer experience. He's known as one of the league's best box-to-box midfielders.

In a news release on its website, Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna says, "Felipe is a natural leader with a competitive spirit that will have a really positive impact on our team. His work in preseason has been great and we know he’ll be a strong addition to our Club culture as we continue to grow and improve."

Felipe entered MLS with CF Montreal in 2012 and has also played with the New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and most recently D.C. United. He's made 283 MLS appearances with 25 goals and 54 assists.

Before joining MLS, Felipe represented multiple clubs at the youth level in his native Brazil and played his first seasons as a professional in Italy and Switzerland.

