Bijan Robinson foregoes senior season, declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson is opting out of the upcoming Alamo Bowl and foregoing his senior season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

No big surprise here, however, the projected first-round pick said the decision was tougher than you might have thought.

Robinson rumbled to the next level as one of the best to ever do it on the 40.

After just three seasons, the unanimous First-Team All-American, and Doak Walker Award winner, leaves as the program's fourth leading rusher trailing only Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell.

And you can't leave out Bijan as a first-rate human being and role model when talking about his true Longhorn legacy. He is a special young man on and off the field.

Even though he won't be playing in the Alamo Bowl, he said he'll be right next to his teammates supporting them.

Robinson also plans to do a lot of his pre-draft workouts here in Austin.

The 2023 NFL Draft is in late April.