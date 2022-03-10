Cedar Park's Gisella Maul named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Fresh off helping Cedar Park High School to a state title repeat, junior guard Gisella Maul received a prestigious honor. Maul has been named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Maul is a four-star talent and is the first player from her high school and Leander Independent School District to get the award.

In a news release, says Maul was recognized not only for her athletic excellence but also for her high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Maul had led the Timberwolves to a 36-0 record, 61 straight wins and a berth in the Class 5A state championship game at the time of her selection. Maul averaged 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game through 36 games. She was the MVP of the 2021 Class 5A state title game and a 2021 First Team All-State selection. She is also ranked as the nation’s No. 45 recruit in the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz.

"Gisella Maul is the most unstoppable player we watched or played against," said John Berkman, head coach of Marble Falls High School. "She can create her own scoring opportunities, she can shoot it from outside anywhere she wants and finishes at the goal. She is a fantastic player."

The news release says has a weighted 4.33 GPA in the classroom. She's also volunteered making baked goods and treats for first responders and medical facilities as well as donating time to a local nursing home.

Maul is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. That award will be announced later this month.

