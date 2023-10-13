Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 8 highlights, scores

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2023-24 season.

WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, October 12

Weiss stays unbeaten, and moves closer to the district title after blowing out Bryan, 42-14

Unbeaten Weiss closer to district title

For week 8 of Central Texas high school football, No. 18 ranked Weiss took the win against Bryan 42-13. Weiss remains unbeaten and moves closer to the district title.

Bowie gets impressive road win over Johnson, 21-16, to improve playoff hopes

Bowie improves playoff hopes with Johnson win

For week 8 of Central Texas high school football, it was an impressive 21-16 road win by Bowie over Buda Johnson as Bowie's playoff chances improve.

Vandegrift cools off Round Rock in the battle of the district of the unbeatens, 45-3

Vandegrift cools off Round Rock

For week 8 of Central Texas high school football, No. 5 ranked Vandegrift emerged victorious against Round Rock in a battle of district unbeatens.

WEEK 8 SCORES

Thursday, October 12

Vandegrift     45
Round Rock   3

Bryan            13
Weiss            42

Bowie             21
Johnson         16

Austin High    34
Akins              14

Navarro           0
LBJ                53