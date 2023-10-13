Texas high school football: Central Texas week 8 highlights, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2023-24 season.
View Week 7 scores, highlights here.
WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, October 12
Weiss stays unbeaten, and moves closer to the district title after blowing out Bryan, 42-14
Bowie gets impressive road win over Johnson, 21-16, to improve playoff hopes
Vandegrift cools off Round Rock in the battle of the district of the unbeatens, 45-3
WEEK 8 SCORES
Thursday, October 12
Vandegrift 45
Round Rock 3
Bryan 13
Weiss 42
Bowie 21
Johnson 16
Austin High 34
Akins 14
Navarro 0
LBJ 53