FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Round Rock vs Manor

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

MANOR, Texas - Week 7 of the Central Texas high school football season brings another FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game and offer you, the viewer, the chance to vote on who you think will win.

Week 6: Manor vs Vandegrift

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Vandegrift shows why they're highly ranked in the area and the state, beating Manor 51-6.

This week's matchup is between two teams looking to solidify their playoff standings: the Manor Mustangs and the Round Rock Dragons.

The Mustangs (3-2 overall, 1-1 district) come into this match-up licking their wounds after last week's blow out 51-6 loss against state-ranked Vandegrift.

They're instead looking for a performance similar to the one they turned in the last time they were at home: a 42-31 win over McNeil in which Manor rallied back from a double-digit halftime deficit.

Week 6: Round Rock vs. Stony Point

For week 6 of Central Texas high school football, Round Rock shuts out Stony Point 28-0, their sixth straight win against the team.

Round Rock (2-3 overall, 2-0 district) could be rounding into the district title contender many thought they'd be at the beginning of the season. 

After a disappointing 0-3 run through non-district play, the Dragons have won their first two district games, including a 28-0 win over Stony Point last Friday. 

In the 2022 match-up, Round Rock slugged its way to a 17-7 win. Both the Dragons and Mustangs went on to make the 2022 post-season. 

So who do you think will win this week: the Round Rock Dragons or the Manor Mustangs? Vote below!

