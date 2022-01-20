COTA gets repaved before busy 2022 schedule gets underway

The Circuit of the Americas is getting a facelift as some key turns have been repaved before COTA's busy 2022 schedule gets underway. Things pick up when NASCAR comes back to town in March and then MotoGP takes place in April.

"The goal, obviously is to try and keep the track at its prime. It's a difficult process, like I said, the way the ground moves in this area, it's a constant battle. Bumps make come up in one timeline, it might be at a different spot months down the road or years down the road," says Leo Garcia, COTA VP of Facilities and Track Operations.

