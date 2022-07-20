ESPYS Winner's List: Shohei Ohtani named best male athlete

Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani won ESPY Awards Wednesday evening as the best men's sports athlete and best baseball player.

Ohtani won for best men's sports athlete in a field that also included four-time nominee Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, 2015 winner Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and 2021 nominee Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky won for best women's sports athlete. The other nominees were skier and biathlete Oksana Masters, gymnast Sunisa Lee and WNBA standout Candace Parker, the 2008 winner.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won for best championship performance for catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, all game highs, in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams were among the seven nominees for best team, but lost to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The ESPYS honor major sports achievements, memorable moments from the past year and top sports performers and performances. The ceremony also serves as a fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, named in honor of the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano. According to ESPN, the network has raised more than $165 million for the foundation since the awards show began in 1993.

Curry hosted the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. Presenters included Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Ciara, John Boyega, Jon Hamm, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Simu Liu, Aaron Rodgers, Alison Brie, Russell Wilson and Hannah Waddingham.

During the event, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was presented to former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, now the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to college basketball announcer Dick Vitale, who is battling cancer; and the Pat Tillman Award for Service to retired Army Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans, one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history.

Here is a complete list of ESPY winners:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Eileen Gu, Skier

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams - Super Bowl LVI

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

BEST PLAY

Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe

BEST TEAM

Golden State Warriors, NBA

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN'S SPORTS

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST GAME

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Bryce Young, Alabama Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN'S SOCCER

Kylian Mbappé, PSG

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SOCCER

Sam Kerr, Chelsea

BEST NFL PLAYER

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

BEST MLB PLAYER

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

BEST NHL PLAYER

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST DRIVER

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

BEST NBA PLAYER

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BOXER

Tyson Fury

BEST MMA FIGHTER

Charles Oliveira

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S GOLF

Justin Thomas

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S GOLF

Nelly Korda

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S TENNIS

Rafael Nadal

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S TENNIS

Emma Raducanu

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S ACTION SPORTS

Eli Tomac, Supercross

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S ACTION SPORTS

Eileen Gu, Skiing

BEST JOCKEY

Jose Ortiz

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN'S SPORTS

Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Jessica Long, Swimming

BEST BOWLER

Kyle Troup

BEST MLS PLAYER

Carlos Vela, LAFC

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

BEST WWE MOMENT