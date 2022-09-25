Westlake wins 44th straight in FOX 7's Game of the Week against Lake Travis

Congrats again to voters in our Game of the Week Poll!

66% of voters correctly picked Westlake to knock off rival Lake Travis, though it didn't come as easy as many thought it would.

The Chaps trailed the Cavaliers into the third quarter, but rallied with a big fourth quarter to come away with a 35-20 win.

The win is the 44th straight for Westlake. They have now won four of the last five match-ups with the rival Cavs.

Each week, the FOX 7 Sports team will select one Game of the Week for a poll where viewers can vote to predict a winner. The poll results will be announced during the 6 p.m. sports segment on Fridays.