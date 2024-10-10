FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Dripping Springs vs Bowie

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 7!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Dripping Springs Tigers and the Bowie Bulldogs.

Two teams with strong playoff hopes will meet at Burger Stadium on Friday night when the Tigers pay a visit to the Bulldogs.

Dripping Springs is off to an expected 2-0 start in district play with easy wins over Akins and Austin High, 63-0 and 49-7 the scores of those games. This game with Bowie begins a tough end of the season stretch in which Drip will play Bowie, Lake Travis, and Westlake over the last month.

The Bowie Bulldogs bounced back last week against Del Valle after losing their district opener to Lake Travis.

These two have only played twice since being district opponents. After Dripping Springs' move from 5A to 6A, the Tigers won both match-ups in blowout fashion.

