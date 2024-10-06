Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 6 rankings

The sixth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the sixth week of the season, which featured matchups like Westlake vs Akins, Dripping Springs vs Austin High, McNeil vs Vandegrift, Lago Vista vs Jarrell, Leander vs Glenn, and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Rouse vs Cedar Park.

POST-WEEK 6 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

LAKE TRAVIS (5-0, Idle) WESTLAKE (4-1, defeated Akins 70-0) DRIPPING SPRINGS (5-1, defeated Austin High 49-7) VANDEGRIFT (4-1, defeated Akins 28-0) BOWIE (5-1, defeated Del Valle 34-0)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (4-1, Idle) WEISS (5-1, defeated Cedar Creek 63-0) CEDAR PARK (3-2, defeated Rouse 35-25) PFLUGERVILLE (4-1, Idle) LEANDER (3-2, defeated Glenn 44-35)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (5-0, defeated Travis 50-3) LAMPASAS (5-1, defeated Lorena 24-13) WIMBERLEY (3-2, Idle) JARRELL (5-1, defeated Lago Vista 35-16) LA GRANGE (4-1, Idle)

CLASS 3A

LEXINGTON (6-0, defeated Caldwell 52-7) LLANO (5-1, defeated Florence 34-14) ROCKDALE (3-2, Idle) THRALL (5-1, defeated Hempstead 63-0) FLORENCE (2-3, lost to Llano 34-14)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS