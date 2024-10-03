FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Rouse vs Cedar Park

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 6!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Rouse Raiders and Cedar Park Timberwolves.

Leander ISD rivals Rouse and Cedar Park meet with the winner remaining in first place in district play. Both the Raiders and the Timberwolves got off to good starts in district play last week, each winning their district openers.

Rouse knocked off Lake Belton 28-20, while Cedar Park blew out Killeeen Chaparral 44-12.

Rouse's win snapped a two-game losing streak to end non-district play, while Cedar Park got back into the win column for the first time since upsetting their 6A rival Vandegrift back in Week 2 in what's maybe the area's biggest upset of the year thus far.

