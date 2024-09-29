Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 5 rankings

The fifth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fifth week of the season, which featured matchups like Dripping Springs vs Akins, Georgetown vs Leander, Lake Travis vs Bowie, Vandegrift vs Vista Ridge, and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Hendrickson vs Weiss.

View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.

POST-WEEK 5 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

LAKE TRAVIS (5-0, defeated Bowie 44-6) WESTLAKE (3-1, Idle) DRIPPING SPRINGS (4-1, defeated Akins 64-0) VANDEGRIFT (3-1, defeated Vista Ridge 38-7) BOWIE (4-1, lost to Lake Travis 44-6)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (4-1, defeated Navarro 64-0) WEISS (4-1, defeated Hendrickson 63-20) CEDAR PARK (2-2, defeated Killeen Chaparral 44-12) EAST VIEW (3-1, defeated Glenn 46-42) PFLUGERVILLE (4-1, lost to Elgin 38-35)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (4-0, defeated TAPPS SA Cornerstone 32-21) LAMPASAS (4-1, lost to 5A Waco University 28-21) WIMBERLEY (3-2, defeated Geronimo Navarro 47-21) LAGO VISTA (4-1, defeated Salado 34-24) LA GRANGE (4-1, defeated Navasota 34-30)

CLASS 3A

LEXINGTON (5-0, defeated 2A Hearne 64-7) LLANO (4-1, defeated Comfort 37-23) ROCKDALE (3-2, lost to Groesbeck 32-21) THRALL (4-1, defeated 2A Johnson City 62-28) FLORENCE (2-3, defeated 2A Hico 28-14)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS