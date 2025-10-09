FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Vista Ridge vs McNeil

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Vista Ridge Raiders and the McNeil Mavericks



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Vista Ridge Raiders and the McNeil Mavericks.

There were a handful of possibilities for the Game of the Week, but we're picking a district showdown at Reeves Stadium between McNeil and Vista Ridge.

The McNeil Mavericks are coming into this district 25-6A match-up with a ton of momentum after they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year so far over defending district and state champ Vandegrift.

That 17-14 win has thrown the 25-6A race into a bit of chaos since.

Vista Ridge is coming off a bye week after losing to Vandegrift two weeks ago.

However, that was the Raiders' first loss of the season after a 4-0 start, including a big win over Bowie and a district-opening victory against Round Rock.

Vista Ridge won this match-up by three touchdowns last year, but the odds are in favor of the home-standing Mavericks to win and stay in the race for the district title that certainly looks to be up for grabs.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.