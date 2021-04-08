Glenn High School senior blazing trail playing varsity baseball

Most girls in high school who can pitch, hit, and run become softball stars but Glenn High School Grizzly Ashley Bonneville embraced the path less traveled.

The Glenn HS baseball team is a family of brothers and one sister. "I like being the only girl out here and you know trying to compete and stay up to the level of the guys," Bonneville, an infielder/pitcher, says.

The team's assistant coach Alberto Guzman says Bonneville is "hands down one of the hardest workers."

Teammate Luke Berryhill, a sophomore shortstop, says Bonneville "comes out here and plays just the same as anyone else. She earns her spot."

Bonneville has been earning her spot while on the diamond since Little League.

"I just always liked baseball over softball. I only played one season of softball. And it just wasn't the same to me," Bonneville says. "I just like the environment out here with the guys. It's fun. I like to earn their respect."

But respect hasn't always been given when Bonneville takes the field.

Head baseball coach Zac Darling says at Glenn "she's treated like a normal teammate you know? There's no barriers with that. But we've faced some opponents this year that have, you can hear kids talking in the dugout."

"I always get these weird looks. I hear the whispers, oh is that a girl? Why is there a girl out there?" Bonneville says.

Guzman adds, "You'll hear other dugouts start snickering and laughing. And then you'll watch her throw a curve ball and strike them out looking. And it's amazing."

Bonneville also plays volleyball and basketball. She was accepted into the University of Texas a couple of months ago, which is where she plans to play her college ball but it won't be baseball. She says she's going to try to walk-on the women's basketball team.

Even though her baseball career may be done after high school, Bonneville has made an impact on those on her team.

"I've coached her for four years. We talk about us being a family. A baseball family. And those guys have embraced her. They love her. She's part of the family. And they want to be there for their sister," Darling says.

Bonneville says, "In the beginning, it was kind of scary, a little intimidating. Coming out with all the upperclassmen. But as the years gone by I've created great friendships with them and I love these guys. They're like brothers to me."