Jaden Greathouse hopes to help Westlake win state basketball title

The Westlake High School boys basketball team is back in the state tournament for the second straight year and shooting for its first state title. It's thanks in part to Jaden Greathouse, a Chaparral who's been there done that with the football.

Junior Greathouse is one of the nation's top receivers and has won three straight state football championships with the Chaps. He was named the offensive MVP in the latest state title game. Now, Greathouse is hoping to win a title on the court.

Westlake lost in the finals last season and is back in the state's final four for the second year in a row.

"I just learned that anything is possible with the guys that you love. And we're gonna have a great week of practice and hopefully we'll have a different result than last year," Greathouse says.

Westlake boys basketball head coach Robert Lucero says that Greathouse is "one of our most experienced players when it comes to district play and playoff experience. He adds a different dimension because he can play off the dribble and break down the defense. He's just relentless getting to the basket. So it changed the way we play just a little bit at times."

While the Chaps have a lot of experience on the team, only one starter returns from last year's state runner-up squad.

"In the beginning of the year I said we're winning it. I think it would be pretty special. Since last year we couldn't get the job done. I think coming into this year. If we get it done. We'll surprise a lot of people," senior guard/forward Donovan Santoro says.

Senior forward Preston Clark agrees. "To see all these guys. All my friends win football, like they've put on great performances and shown us what it's like. So to be able to follow in their footsteps and be aligned. It would mean a lot. Kind of set a precedent for Westlake basketball going forward."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter