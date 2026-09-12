Longhorns, Buckeyes set to clash in Austin

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The Brief The No. 4 Texas Longhorns and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in a clash of top 5 teams in Austin on Saturday night. This will be the sixth meeting between the teams. Ohio State leads the series 3-2. Both teams have been ranked in the top 10 for all six meetings. Both have been in the top 5 for four of those meetings.



The eyes of Texas, no, the eyes of college football fans across the nation will be on Austin on Saturday night when the number one team in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes, meet the Texas Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas looks to break losing streak

The backstory:

The No. 4 Longhorns are looking to break a two-game losing streak to the Buckeyes. The pair have met five times overall, with Ohio State leading the series 3-2.

The last time these two teams met in Austin was on Sept. 9, 2006. Ohio State won 24-7. The teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 for that match-up.

In fact, in all six match-ups between the two schools, both teams have been ranked inside the top 10. This is the fourth time both teams have been ranked in the top 5.

A ticket to the game costs what?

By the numbers:

While the game is officially sold out, tickets are available from third-party retailers. As of Saturday afternoon, the cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek was $488, while the most expensive was listed at $15,980.

But even if you don't go in, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the atmosphere outside the stadium.

A large screen will be set up on the LBJ lawn, so fans can watch the game.

Other activities outside the stadium include the Bevo Parade on Bevo Boulevard at 3:30 p.m., musical performances at Longhorn City Limits, the team arrival on Bevo Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. and the Longhorn Band march to the stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Prepare for the heat

Austin is under a heat advisory Saturday until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could reach 106 degrees with a heat index up to 111.

Hydration will play a huge part in enjoying the game.

Texas Athletics will have "water monsters" set up throughout the stadium with a couple outside the stadium as well to provide free water.

The stars at night are big and bright

Why you should care:

The match-up will feature no shortage of star power Saturday night.

Quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin, receivers Cam Coleman and Jeremiah Smith and runningbacks Bo Jackson and Hollywood Smothers will all try to lead their teams to victory. The game could have an impact on the College Football Playoffs in December and the Heisman Trophy race.