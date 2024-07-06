Paris Olympics: Texas diving coach headed to 6th Summer Games

Former homegrown Texas Longhorn diver Allison Gibson is headed to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and she'll have a familiar face joining her: UT diving coach Matt Scoggin.

Scoggin is guiding Gibson in France, where Gibson is hoping her experience at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will lead to a medal this time around.

It's safe to say Gibson has the right coach when it comes to knowing a thing or two about return trips to the Summer Games.

Scoggin, who has been coaching at UT for 30 years, will be making his sixth trip to the Olympics. He's gone five times as a coach and once as an athlete in 1992.,

"I'm so fortunate to still be in the business of coaching diving, and it's something that I can relate to when they reach this level going on to the Olympics, qualifying at the Olympic Trials," Scoggin says.

"I remember it like it was yesterday, see them deal with obstacles, overcome them, set their dreams, never give up, and they go on to make the Olympic Team, so no, it never gets old," Scoggin added.

