Liberty Hill named state champs in boys soccer after forfeit

article

The Brief The Liberty Hill Panthers were named 5A Division II state champions in boys soccer. The Panthers lost the championship game to the Highland Park Scots 2-0. Highland Park forfeited the game for using an ineligible player.



The Liberty Hill Panthers are 5A Division II state champions despite losing their final game.

The UIL announced that Dallas Highland Park had to forfeit the title shortly after the game.

Liberty Hill boys soccer named state champs

What we know:

The Highland Park Scots soccer team defeated the Liberty Hill Panthers 2-0 in Georgetown on Friday to claim the 5A Division II state title.

On Friday night, the University Interscholastic League announced that Highland Park would have to forfeit the title, making Liberty Hill the champs.

Highland Park staff discovered the team used an ineligible player in the championship game and reported it to the UIL.

An investigation by Highland Park administration confirmed the player was ineligible.

UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.

What we don't know:

The UIL did not go into detail about what made the Highland Park player ineligible to compete.

Highland Park-Liberty Hill

Highland Park defeated Liberty Hill in Georgetown 2-0 on Friday.

Midfielders Jack O'Grady and Hafeey Shah both scored in the first half for the Scots.

Highland Park goalkeeper Justin Ratner tallied five saves in the shutout win.

Liberty Hill's Angel Cardenas stopped six shots.