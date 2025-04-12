Liberty Hill named state champs in boys soccer after forfeit
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Liberty Hill Panthers are 5A Division II state champions despite losing their final game.
The UIL announced that Dallas Highland Park had to forfeit the title shortly after the game.
What we know:
The Highland Park Scots soccer team defeated the Liberty Hill Panthers 2-0 in Georgetown on Friday to claim the 5A Division II state title.
On Friday night, the University Interscholastic League announced that Highland Park would have to forfeit the title, making Liberty Hill the champs.
Highland Park staff discovered the team used an ineligible player in the championship game and reported it to the UIL.
An investigation by Highland Park administration confirmed the player was ineligible.
UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.
What we don't know:
The UIL did not go into detail about what made the Highland Park player ineligible to compete.
Highland Park-Liberty Hill
Highland Park defeated Liberty Hill in Georgetown 2-0 on Friday.
Midfielders Jack O'Grady and Hafeey Shah both scored in the first half for the Scots.
Highland Park goalkeeper Justin Ratner tallied five saves in the shutout win.
Liberty Hill's Angel Cardenas stopped six shots.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholatic League.