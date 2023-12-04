Q2 Stadium named as host venue for 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America

Q2 Stadium will be joining over a dozen stadiums to host matches for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America.

Two group stage matches will be held at Q2 on Sunday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The matchups are still to-be-determined.

Q2 Stadium, the home of Austin FC, is one of 14 stadiums and one of three soccer-specific stadiums selected as host venues for the tournament.

"We’re excited to welcome some of the world’s best soccer players to Austin for this prestigious event," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "Q2 Stadium has already proven itself to be a top destination for international soccer and we look forward to hosting passionate fans from all over the Americas."

The tournament is scheduled from June 20 to July 14, 2024, and will feature 32 matches among 16 teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and six from Concacaf.

The United States Men’s National Team qualified for the tournament thanks in part to its 3-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago at Q2 Stadium in November. Other competing teams include Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Information on how to purchase tickets will be provided later.