Texas Longhorns become Big 12 champions after 49-21 win over Oklahoma State

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:53PM
Texas Longhorns
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys line up during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Ch

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Longhorns are this year's Big 12 champions!

The Longhorns won 49-12 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

This is the first Big 12 Championship for the Longhorns in almost 15 years, having won it previously in 2009. The Longhorns have won four Big 12 titles in all, including in the league's 1996 inaugural season and in 2005.

This was also the last year the Longhorns would be able to play for the Big 12 Championship trophy as the team is set to move to the SEC next season.

The No. 7 Longhorns stamped their ticket to the championship with a 57-7 win over Texas Tech last week.