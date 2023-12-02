Texas Longhorns become Big 12 champions after 49-21 win over Oklahoma State

article

The Texas Longhorns are this year's Big 12 champions!

The Longhorns won 49-12 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

This is the first Big 12 Championship for the Longhorns in almost 15 years, having won it previously in 2009. The Longhorns have won four Big 12 titles in all, including in the league's 1996 inaugural season and in 2005.

This was also the last year the Longhorns would be able to play for the Big 12 Championship trophy as the team is set to move to the SEC next season.

The No. 7 Longhorns stamped their ticket to the championship with a 57-7 win over Texas Tech last week.