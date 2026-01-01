Red Raiders’ historic run ends in Orange Bowl shutout to Oregon in CFP Quarterfinal

article

The Brief No. 5 Oregon shut out No. 4 Texas Tech 23-0 in the Orange Bowl, marking the first shutout in the 11-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Ducks dominated the line of scrimmage, forcing five turnovers and holding the Red Raiders to their first scoreless game of the season to advance to the semifinals. Texas Tech concludes its historic season with its first 10-win campaign since 2008, despite being unable to overcome a stagnant offense in its CFP debut.



The No. 4 ranked Texas Tech Red Raider offense was shut out in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game against No. 5 Oregon Ducks at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday.

Historical shutout in Orange Bowl

The loss marks the first ever shutout in the College Football Playoff’s 11-year history.

This Big 10 vs Big 12 face-off marks just the fourth in the two teams’ history. Texas Tech’s Head Coach Joey McGuire enters his fourth straight bowl game with a 2-1 record.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: A field goal marker is seen prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium on January 01, 2026 i Expand

Oregon Ducks dictate the tempo

What we know:

As the only Texas football program left in the college football playoffs, Texas Tech had a lot of pressure on them heading into their first ever college football playoff match-up. The Oregon Ducks looked more than prepared as they headed into their third College Football Playoff appearance.

Early in the match-up, Oregon seemed to set the tone with long sustained drives, compared to a Texas Tech offense who struggled to find a rhythm. Only four of the Red Raider’s six drives in the first half lasted longer than three plays. While the Ducks started the game with two 10+ play drives to start the game off, eating clock while steadily advancing downfield.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Joey McGuire of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on during warmups prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium on Expand

As the team headed into the locker-room down 6-0 at halftime against Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks, it was their defense once again keeping their championship hopes alive. The only bowl game in the Red Raiders' four-year bowl streak where they were trailing at halftime was in last year’s Liberty Bowl against Arkansas. That was McGuire’s only bowl loss as a head coach.

Second half turnovers topple the Red Raiders

Dig deeper:

The Red Raider offense showed no signs of life to start the second half, once again starting the half with a quick three-and-out, followed by a strip sack on Texas Tech quarterback Ben Morton. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei’s fumble recovery set Oregon up for the first touchdown of the game.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Behren Morton #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Expand

The following drive resulted in the longest Texas Tech drive of the day, a 12-play drive lasting almost five minutes.

Down 13-0, Morton’s offense was faced with a 4th and 1 in Oregon’s territory before running back J’Koby Williams was stopped behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

Oregon running back Jordan Davidson punched in the 6-yard run to make it a 13-0 lead.

As the game winded down, the game was much of the same, with Oregon’s quarterback, Dante Moore, slowly deteriorating an elite Texas Tech defense. Moore and the Oregon Ducks completed passes to 11 different receivers compared to Texas Tech’s five.

A Historic Season Ends

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot Red Raider performs prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium Expand

Big picture view:

The game ended with a 23-0 shutout, and a 4-1 Oregon advantage in the turnover margin.

This marks the end of Texas Tech’s highest ranked season in program history and the first double-digit winning season since Mike Leach led the Red Raiders to an 11-2 record in 2008.