Scottie Scheffler arrest video released by Louisville police

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department released video of Scottie Scheffler's arrest before the start of the PGA Championship last week.

Authorities released two videos Thursday of the pro golfer's May 17 arrest. But none of the footage shows the initial interaction between Scheffler and arresting officer Detective Bryan Gillis from last week outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police released videos showing the Scottie Scheffler incident and arrest on May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Louisville Police Department)

Footage was captured by a street pole camera outside the golf course and from the dashcam of a police car.

A snippet of the video shows a dark-colored vehicle attempting to pull into an entrance, but is stopped by a police officer who appears to communicate with the driver.

Moments later, the video shows police escorting Scheffler away in handcuffs.

Officials said Gillis violated policy by not turning on his body camera during the arrest. LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said he received "corrective action" for the policy violation.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Villaroel held a news conference Thursday providing new details on their investigation into the arrest of Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler arrest

Scheffler was arrested on May 17 while on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, after failing to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation, which he later called a "big misunderstanding."

A booking photo of Scheffler was later shared by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. He was booked on four charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer after his vehicle dragged Gillis to the ground.

Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player who was set to start the second round later in the morning, was put in handcuffs after a "misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club," ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote on X .

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler is scheduled to return to Louisville on June 3 to be arraigned on the four charges.