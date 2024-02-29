Shohei Ohtani announces he is now a married man

The 2024 season marks a new chapter for 2-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. On the field, baseball's "unicorn" is suiting up for the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending the previous six seasons in the MLB with SoCal rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. Off the field, Ohtani will enter the upcoming campaign as a married man.

Wait, what?

Ohtani, who is notorious for being private with not only his personal life but also where he wanted to play after the 2023 season, announced on social media just minutes before the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, declaring he is now off the market (off the field).

Below is an English statement released by Ohtani on social media on February 28, with a photo of his dog, Dekopin (or Decoy) showing his apparent stamp of approval in the bottom-left corner of the post:

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my [native] country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married."

I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As of late Wednesday night, Ohtani did not share photos or descriptions of the woman he is said to have married.