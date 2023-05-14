High school athletes compete on final day of UIL state track & field meet

Meyers Stadium at the University of Texas was the site where some of the top athletes, including some from Central Texas, competed for medals at the UIL state track & field meet.

Here's a look at some of the results:

In the Class 6A Boys 100, Westlake senior Ashton Torns took silver after running a 10.5.

In the Class 6A Girls 300 meter hurdles, Dripping Springs senior Sophia Farris headed into the finals with the second-fastest qualifying time. However she didn't medal and ended up finishing 5th.

In the 1600, Vandegrift's Kevin Sanchez made it to the medal stand by taking home the bronze. Lake Travis ' Drew Campbell finished 7th.

Congratulations to all the area qualifiers who made it to the state meet!