Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2024-25 season.
Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 9.
Click here to see rankings from Week 9.
Week 10 highlights:
Weiss' upset bid against state-ranked College Station slipped away in the second half, 44-38.
Week 10 scores:
Thursday, Oct. 31
CS A&M Consolidated 49
Hays Shelton 0
College Station 44
Weiss 38
Navarro 0
McCallum 58
Northeast 0
Travis 65