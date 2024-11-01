Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 1, 2024 1:47pm CDT
TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 10 highlights:

2024 Week 10: Weiss vs College Station

In week 10, Weiss took on College Station on Halloween night!

Weiss' upset bid against state-ranked College Station slipped away in the second half, 44-38.

Week 10 scores:

Thursday, Oct. 31

CS A&M Consolidated   49
Hays Shelton                   0

College Station      44
Weiss                     38

Navarro            0       
McCallum        58   

Northeast       0
Travis           65