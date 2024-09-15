Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas Week 3 rankings

The second week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the second week of the new season, which featured matchups like Akins vs Manor New Tech, Hendricks vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vista Ridge, Westlake vs Humble Atasocita, McNeil vs Westwood, Wimberley vs LBJ, Glenn vs Bowie, and Austin High vs Johnson.

View the highlights and scores for Week 3 here.

View the rankings for Week 2 here.

POST-WEEK 3 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1.LAKE TRAVIS (3-0, defeated Midland Legacy 41-20)

2.WESTLAKE (2-1, lost to Humble Atascosita 39-21)

3.DRIPPING SPRINGS (2-1, defeated Harker Heights 41-38)

4.VANDEGRIFT (2-1, Stony Point 35-28)

5.BOWIE (3-0, defeated 5A Glenn 42-21)

CLASS 5A

1.LIBERTY HILL (2-1, defeated 6A EP Eastake 49-35)

2.WEISS (2-1, lost to College Station 25-19)

3.CEDAR PARK (1-2, lost to Huntsville 48-28)

4.PFLUGERVILLE (3-0, defeated TAPPS FB Christian 42-32))

5.GEORGETOWN (3-0, defeated Copperas Cove 44-8)

CLASS 4A

1.LBJ (2-0, defeated Wimberley 27-16)

2.WIMBERLEY (2-1, lost to LBJ 27-16)

3.LAMPASAS (3-0, defeated Killeen Chaparral 63-20)

4.LAGO VISTA (2-1, defeated Taylor 29-22)

5.JARRELL (3-0, defeated Caldwell 30-26)

CLASS 3A

1.LEXINGTON (3-0, defeated Rockdale 66-7)

2.THRALL (3-0, defeated 4A Eastside Memorial 56-0)

3.LLANO (2-1, defeated 4A Marble Falls 20-13)

4.ROCKDALE (2-1, lost to Lexington 66-7)

5.LULING (1-2, lost to SA Burbank 40-22)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1.MASON (2-1, defeated Coleman 53-6)

2.REGENTS (2-1, defeated SA Antonian 61-21)

3.THORNDALE (2-1, defeated Riesel 27-6)

4.HARPER (3-0, defeated Center Point 27-13)

5.JOHNSON CITY (2-1, lost to Miles 46-6)

