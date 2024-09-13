Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
CENTRAL TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2024-25 season.
Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 2.
Click here to see rankings from Week 2.
Week 3 highlights:
Bowie is now 3-0 after a big second half 42-21 win over Glenn.
Johnson stays unbeaten and holds off Austin High 44-35.
Week 3 scores:
Thursday, Sept. 12:
Glenn 21
Bowie 42
Austin High 35
Johnson 44
Vandegrift 35
Stony Point 28
CS A&M Consolidated 25
Weiss 19
Belton 14
East View 48
LASA 27
Northeast 20