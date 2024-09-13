Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 13, 2024 3:13pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 3 highlights:

2024 Week 3: Glenn vs Bowie

For week 3 of high school football, Glenn took on Bowie on Thursday night!

Bowie is now 3-0 after a big second half 42-21 win over Glenn.

2024 Week 3: Austin High vs Johnson

Austin High visited Johnson in a battle of the undefeateds!

Johnson stays unbeaten and holds off Austin High 44-35.

Week 3 scores:

Thursday, Sept. 12:

Glenn         21 
Bowie         42

Austin High     35
Johnson          44

Vandegrift        35
Stony Point      28

CS A&M Consolidated  25
Weiss                            19

Belton            14
East View      48

LASA              27
Northeast       20