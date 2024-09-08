Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas Week 2 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the second week of the new season, which featured matchups like Rouse vs Liberty Hill, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Vandegrift vs Cedar Park, Lake Travis vs Rockwall and Anderson vs Elgin.
View the highlights and scores for Week 2 here.
View the rankings for Week 1 here.
POST-WEEK 2 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
- WESTLAKE (2-0, defeated San Benito 63-7)
- LAKE TRAVIS (2-0, defeated Rockwall 45-42)
- DRIPPING SPRINGS (1-1, defeated 5A SA Wagner 35-6)
- VANDEGRIFT (1-1, lost to 5A Cedar Park 49-46)
- BOWIE (2-0, defeated Vista RIdge 37-28)
CLASS 5A
- WEISS (2-0, defeated San Marcos 54-0)
- CEDAR PARK (1-1, defeated 6A Vandegrift 49-46)
- LIBERTY HILL (1-1, defeated Rouse 57-38)
- PFLUGERVILLE (2-0, defeated Hays 47-7)
- ROUSE (1-1, lost to Liberty Hill 57-38)
CLASS 4A
- WIMBERLEY (2-0, defeated Fredericksburg 35-9)
- LBJ (1-0, Idle)
- LAMPASAS (2-0, defeated Salado 49-30)
- LAGO VISTA (1-1, lost to Waco Connally 44-26)
- JARRELL (2-0, defeated Marble Falls 21-14)
CLASS 3A
- LEXINGTON (2-0, defeated Little River-Academy 45-21)
- THRALL (2-0, defeated 2A Rosebud-Lott 38-21)
- ROCKDALE (2-0, defeated Hempstead 28-7)
- LLANO (1-1, lost to Comanche 34-21)
- LULING (1-1, lost to Anderson-Shiro 46-0)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- MASON (1-1, defeated 3A Brady 47-19)
- JOHNSON CITY (2-0, defeated Sonora 36-35)
- REGENTS (1-1, lost to Houston Kinkaid 33-15)
- THORNDALE (1-1, defeated Granger 33-27)
- FLATONIA (1-1, lost to TAPPS Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21-20)