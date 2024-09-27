Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 5 highlights:
Dripping Springs makes quick work of ending Akins' win streak, 63-0
Westwood rallies past Manor, 28-16, to claim first win of season
Week 5 scores
Thursday, Sept. 26
Crockett 7
Connally 63
Dripping Springs 63
Akins 0
Eastside 8
Travis 55
Liberty Hill 64
Navarro 0
Manor 16
Westwood 28
Lampasas 21
Waco University 28