Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 27, 2024 3:11pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2024-25 season.

Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 4.

Click here to see rankings from Week 4.

Week 5 highlights:

Dripping Springs makes quick work of ending Akins' win streak, 63-0

2024 Week 5: Dripping Springs vs Akins

In week 5, Dripping Springs took on Akins on Thursday night!

Westwood rallies past Manor, 28-16, to claim first win of season

2024 Week 5: Westwood vs Manor

In week 5, Westwood took on Manor on Thursday night!

Week 5 scores

Thursday, Sept. 26

Crockett 7
Connally 63

Dripping Springs 63
Akins 0

Eastside 8
Travis 55

Liberty Hill 64
Navarro 0

Manor 16
Westwood 28

Lampasas 21
Waco University 28