Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas Week 4 rankings

The fourth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fourth week of the season, which featured matchups like Northeast vs Akins, Pflugerville vs Navarro, Vista Ridge vs Stony Point, Dripping Springs vs Johnson, Hendrickson vs Lockhart, LBJ vs Dallas Parish Episcopal, Hutto vs Manor, and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Round Rock vs McNeil.

POST-WEEK 4 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

LAKE TRAVIS (4-0, defeated San Marcos 62-13) WESTLAKE (3-1, defeated Cibolo Steele 41-16) DRIPPING SPRINGS (3-1, defeated Johnson 49-34) VANDEGRIFT (2-1, Idle) BOWIE (4-0, defeated Converse Judson 28-24)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (3-1, defeated Connally 56-10) WEISS (3-1, defeated Lehman 79-0) CEDAR PARK (1-2, Idle) PFLUGERVILLE (4-0, defeated Navarro 78-0) GEORGETOWN (3-0, Idle)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (3-0, defeated TAPPS Dallas Parish Episcopal 48-47) LAMPASAS (4-0, defeated Wimberley 35-27) WIMBERLEY (2-2, lost to Lampasas 35-27) LAGO VISTA (3-1, defeated 3A Marion 42-7) LA GRANGE (3-1, defeated Taylor 35-7)

CLASS 3A

LEXINGTON (4-0, defeated Groesbeck 38-13) LLANO (3-1, defeated 4A Jarrell 21-14) ROCKDALE (3-1, defeated 4A Giddings 26-21) THRALL (3-1, lost to Troy 68-20) LULING (1-3, lost to 4A Travis 28-0)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS