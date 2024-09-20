Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2024-25 season.
Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 3.
Click here to see rankings from Week 3.
Week 3 highlights:
Akins wins third straight for first time since 2005 with 53-8 win over Northeast
Pflugerville stays undefeated in 78-0 annihilation of Navarro
Week 3 scores:
Thursday, Sept. 19
Navarro 0
Pflugerville 78
Akins 53
Northeast 8
Bastrop 69
Crockett 6
San Marcos 13
Lake Travis 62