Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 20, 2024 1:20pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 3 highlights:

Akins wins third straight for first time since 2005 with 53-8 win over Northeast

2024 Week 4: Northeast vs Akins

In week 4 of high school football, Akins took on Northeast Thursday night!

Pflugerville stays undefeated in 78-0 annihilation of Navarro

2024 Week 4: Pflugerville vs Navarro

In week 4 of high school football, Pflugerville won big, 78-0, against Navarro!

Week 3 scores:

Thursday, Sept. 19

Navarro 0
Pflugerville 78

Akins 53
Northeast 8

Bastrop 69
Crockett 6

San Marcos 13
Lake Travis 62