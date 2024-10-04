Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 4, 2024 4:29pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 6 highlights

2024 Week 6: Anderson vs Lehman

TCU commit Small, Anderson blow out Lehman 64-7.

2024 Week 6: Westlake vs Akins

After a tough non-district slate, Chaparrals open district play with 70-0 blowout win over Akins.

Week 6 scores

Thursday, Oct. 3

Akins             0 
Westlake      70

Anderson      64 
Lehman          7

Lorena           13
Lampasas      24