Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 6 highlights
TCU commit Small, Anderson blow out Lehman 64-7.
After a tough non-district slate, Chaparrals open district play with 70-0 blowout win over Akins.
Week 6 scores
Thursday, Oct. 3
Akins 0
Westlake 70
Anderson 64
Lehman 7
Lorena 13
Lampasas 24