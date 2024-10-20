Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 8 rankings

The eighth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eighth week of the season, which featured matchups like Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge, East View vs Georgetown, Bowie vs Westlake, Round Rock vs Westwood and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.

View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.

POST-WEEK 8 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

LAKE TRAVIS (7-0, defeated Dripping Springs 49-21) WESTLAKE (6-1, defeated Bowie 48-7) VANDEGRIFT (6-1, defeated Manor 56-6) DRIPPING SPRINGS (6-2, lost to Lake Travis 49-21) ROUND ROCK (7-1, defeated Westwood 37-7)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (6-1, defeated Pflugerville 35-28) WEISS (6-1, defeated Lockhart 42-0) CEDAR PARK (5-2, defeated Glenn 34-28) GEORGETOWN (6-1, defeated East View 58-14) PFLUGERVILLE (5-2, lost to Liberty Hill 35-28)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (7-0, defeated Achieve 72-0) LAMPASAS (7-1, defeated Burnet 42-38) WIMBERLEY (5-2, defeated Jarrell 41-8) BURNET (5-3, lost to Lampasas 42-38) LAGO VISTA (6-2, defeated Smithville 44-0)

CLASS 3A

LEXINGTON (7-0, Idle) LLANO (6-1, Idle) BLANCO (5-3, defeated Thrall 51-21) ROCKDALE (3-4, lost to McGregor 49-28) THRALL (5-3, lost to Blanco 51-21)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS