Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2024-25 season.
Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 6.
Click here to see rankings from Week 6.
Week 7 highlights:
Cedar Park edges upset-minded East View 31-29
Big second half plays power Georgetown to 42-14 win over Rouse
Westlake continues to roll in district play, blowing out Austin High 49-7
Week 7 scores:
Thursday, Oct. 10
Westlake 49
Austin High 7
Navarro 20
Crockett 7
Georgetown 42
Rouse 14
Cedar Park 31
East View 29
McCallum 14
Pflugerville 52