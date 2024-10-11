Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 11, 2024 3:55pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 7 highlights:

2024 Week 7: Cedar Park vs East View

Cedar Park edges upset-minded East View 31-29.

2024 Week 7: Georgetown vs Rouse

Big second half plays power Georgetown to 42-14 win over Rouse

2024 Week 7: Westlake vs Austin High

Westlake continues to roll in district play, blowing out Austin High 49-7.

Week 7 scores:

Thursday, Oct. 10

Westlake       49 
Austin High     7

Navarro       20
Crockett        7

Georgetown   42
Rouse            14

Cedar Park      31
East View        29

McCallum      14
Pflugerville    52