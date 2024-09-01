Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas Week 1 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The first week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the first week of the new season, which featured matchups like Travis vs Akins, San Marcos vs Hutto, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift, McNeil vs Weiss, McCallum vs Anderson and Westlake vs Prosper.
View the highlights and scores for Week 1 here.
POST-WEEK 1 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
- WESTLAKE (1-0, defeated Prosper 35-14)
- LAKE TRAVIS (1-0, defeated Arlington Martin 51-12)
- VANDEGRIFT (1-0, defeated Dripping Springs 31-14)
- DRIPPING SPRINGS (0-1, lost to Vandegrift 31-14)
- VISTA RIDGE (1-0, defeated Killeen 31-21)
CLASS 5A
- WEISS (1-0, defeated 6A McNeil 42-41)
- LIBERTY HILL (0-1, lost to 6A Cibolo Steele 49-26)
- CEDAR PARK (0-1, lost to 6A Harker Heights 45-43)
- ROUSE (1-0, defeated Connally 57-10)
- BASTROP (1-0, defeated 6A Alvin 41-6)
CLASS 4A
- WIMBERLEY (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 46-0)
- LBJ (1-0, defeated 5A SA Sam Houston 56-7)
- LAMPASAS (1-0, defeated Fredericksburg 40-21)
- LAGO VISTA (1-0, defeated Burnet 23-20)
- BURNET (0-1, lost to Lago Vista 23-20)
CLASS 3A
- LEXINGTON (1-0, defeated 2A Marlin 27-12)
- LLANO (1-0, defeated Lytle 47-14)
- THRALL (1-0, defeated 2A Thorndale 50-29)
- BLANCO (0-1, lost to Hondo 49-40)
- LULING (1-0, defeated Nixon Smiley 21-12)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- MASON (0-1, lost to 3A Wall 28-6)
- JOHNSON CITY (1-0, defeated to Granger 34-22)
- REGENTS (1-0, defeated 4A Lorena 51-15)
- GRANGER (0-1, lost to Johnson City 34-22)
- FLATONIA (1-0, defeated Louise 33-6)