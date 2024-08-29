Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 1 highlights:
Big second half lifts No. 4 Westlake to top 15 win after a slow start, 35-14
5A Weiss goes on the road and wins 2 OT thriller, 42-41, over 6A McNeil
Anderson claims third-straight win in Taco Shack Bowl over rival McCallum, 57-40
Week 1 scores:
Thursday, August 29
Prosper 14
Westlake 35
Weiss 42
McNeil 41 F/2OT
McCallum 40
Anderson 57
East View 22
Stony Point 28
Hendrickson 14
Belton 0