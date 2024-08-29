Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  August 29, 2024 11:17pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 1 highlights:

2024 Week 1: Westlake vs Prosper

A big second half lifts No. 4 Westlake to a top 15 win after a slow start, 35-14.

2024 Week 1: McNeil vs Weiss

5A Weiss goes on the road and wins 2 OT thriller, 42-41, over 6A McNeil.

2024 Week 1: McCallum vs Anderson

Anderson claims a third-straight win in the Taco Shack Bowl over rival McCallum, 57-40.

Week 1 scores:

Thursday, August 29

Prosper           14
Westlake         35

Weiss               42
McNeil              41     F/2OT

McCallum        40
Anderson         57

East View       22
Stony Point     28

Hendrickson   14
Belton              0