Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 4 rankings

The Brief Fourth week of Central Texas high school football for 2025 is in the books Check out our post-week 4 rankings



The fourth week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the second week of the new season, which featured match-ups like McNeil vs Round Rock, Llano vs Jarrell, Cedar Ridge vs Westwood, Lehman vs Weiss, Dripping Springs vs Johnson, and this week's Game of the Week, Cibolo Steele vs Westlake.

View the highlights and scores for Week 4 here.

POST-WEEK 4 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Dripping Springs (4-0, defeated Johnson 52-0) Lake Travis (4-0, defeated San Marcos 41-6) Westlake (3-1, defeated Cibolo Steele 37-14) Vandegrift (2-1, Idle) Vista Ridge (4-0, defeated Stony Point 31-21)

Class 5A

Georgetown (2-1, Idle) Weiss (3-1, defeated Lehman 87-0) Bastrop (4-0, defeated Crockett 60-11) Hendrickson (3-1, defeated Lockhart 63-6) Hays (3-1, defeated Cedar Creek 59-7)

Class 4A

Lampasas (4-0, defeated Wimberley 31-24) LBJ (2-1, lost to TAPPS Dal Parish Episcopal 55-22) Jarrell (4-0, defeated 3A Llano 40-29) Lago Vista (3-1, defeated 3A Marion 52-34) Wimberley (2-2, lost to Lampasas 31-24)

Class 3A

Llano (3-1, lost to 4A Jarrell 40-29) Lexington (4-0, defeated Groesbeck 56-21) Blanco (3-1, defeated Ingram Moore 35-18) Rockdale (2-2, lost to 4A Giddings 44-36) Thrall (1-3, lost to Troy 44-20)

Class 2A/1A/others

Granger (3-0, Idle) Regents (4-0, defeated Brownsville St. Joseph's 59-15) Mason (1-3, lost to Junction 27-14) Flatonia (3-0, defeated Three Rivers 42-13) Johnson City (2-2, lost to 3A Comfort 49-35)