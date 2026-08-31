Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 1 rankings

The Brief First week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 1 rankings



The first week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the first week of the new season, which featured matchups like East View vs Cedar Ridge, Leander vs Pflugerville, New Tech vs Legacy Ranch, and this week's Game of the Week, Weiss vs Round Rock.

View the highlights and scores for Week 1 here.

POST-WEEK 1 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (1-0, defeated Inglewood, CA 33-26) Lake Travis (0-0, game vs Dripping Springs canceled) Dripping Springs (0-0, game vs Lake Travis canceled) Vandegrift (1-0, defeated SA Brennan 28-21) Bowie (1-0, defeated McNeil 62-14)

Class 5A

Weiss (1-0, defeated 6A Round Rock 42-28) Liberty Hill (1-0, defeated Killeen 34-30) Bastrop (0-1, lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 52-34) Anderson (1-0, defeated 6A Johnson 34-6) Connally (0-0, Idle)

Class 4A

LBJ (1-0, defeated 5A SA Sam Houston 42-33) Wimberley (0-0, game vs NB Canyon Lake suspended due to weather) Lampasas (1-0, defeated Gatesville 21-0) Taylor (1-0, defeated Eastside 40-20) Giddings (1-0, defeated 3A Rockdale 49-7)

Class 3A

Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Burnet 38-31) Lexington (1-0, defeated 2A Marlin 51-7) Blanco (1-0, defeated 5A Crockett 61-15) Thrall (1-0, defeated 2A Hearne 27-0) Rockdale (0-1, lost to 4A Giddings 49-7)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (1-0, defeated Big Lake Reagan County 58-0) Granger (1-0, defeated Louise 52-12) Thorndale (1-0, defeated Burton 43-15) Johnson City (1-0, defeated Falls City 14-6) Bartlett (1-0, defeated TAPPS TLFA 69-0)