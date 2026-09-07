Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 2 rankings

The Brief Second week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 2 rankings



The second week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the second week, which featured matchups like Bowie vs Vista Ridge, SA Johnson vs Vandegrift, Lake Travis vs Weiss, and Westwood vs Austin High.

View the highlights and scores for Week 1 here.

POST-WEEK 2 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (2-0, defeated Euless Trinity 35-10) Lake Travis (1-0, defeated 5A Weiss 38-21) Dripping Springs (1-0, defeated SA Harlan 42-7) Hays (2-0, defeated Seguin 54-0) Vandegrift (1-1, lost to SA Johnson 38-7)

Class 5A

Weiss (1-1, lost to 6A Lake Travis 38-21) Liberty Hill (2-0, defeated 6A San Marcos 64-29) Bastrop (1-1, defeated Killeen Chaparral 28-18) Anderson (2-0, defeated Pflugerville 40-30) Connally (1-0, defeated 4A Lampasas 33-32)

Class 4A

Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fredericksburg 28-3) Taylor (2-0, defeated Burnet 49-30) Lampasas (1-1, lost to Connally 33-32) Giddings (2-0, defeated Houston Furr 80-0) LBJ (1-1, lost to Waco La Vega 57-0)

Class 3A

Llano (2-0, defeated Tuscola Jim Ned 26-7) Lexington (2-0, defeated Smithville 61-27) Thrall (2-0, defeated Luling 63-13) Blanco (1-1, lost to 4A Salado 34-14) Rockdale (0-2, lost to Mildred 49-42)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (2-0, defeated 3A Hamilton 46-44) Thorndale (2-0, defeated 3A Rogers 42-7) Bartlett (2-0, defeated TAPPS John Paull II 36-23) Granger (1-1, lost to Goldthwaite 48-0) Johnson City (1-1, lost to 3A Devine 35-17)