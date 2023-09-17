Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 3 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured matchups between Liberty Hill vs Georgetown, Pflugerville vs Stony Point, Rouse vs Glenn, and Round Rock vs Cedar Park.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 3

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (3-0, defeated Hewitt Midway 48-17)
  2. Westlake (3-0, defeated Akins 64-0)
  3. Lake Travis (3-0, defeated Johnson 52-24)
  4. Weiss (3-0, defeated Converse Judson 21-10)
  5. Vista Ridge (3-0, defeated Schertz Clemens 24-0)

CLASS 5A

  1. Liberty Hill (2-1, defeated Georgetown 45-42)
  2. Cedar Park (2-1, defeated 6A Round Rock 28-24)
  3. Georgetown (1-2, lost to Liberty Hill 45-42)
  4. Rouse (2-1, defeated Glenn 34-31)
  5. Crockett (1-1, lost to 3A Llano 20-17)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (3-0, defeated 3A Brock 35-27)
  2. Lampasas (3-0, defeated 5A East View 72-37)
  3. Burnet (1-2, lost to Brownwood 24-10)
  4. Lago Vista (1-2, defeated Giddings 31-12)
  5. Smithville (1-2, lost to Geronimo Navarro 33-13)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (2-1, defeated 5A Crockett 20-17)
  2. Blanco (2-1, defeated Comfort 39-21)
  3. Rockdale (1-2, defeated Lexington 27-13)
  4. Lexington (1-2, lost to Rockdale 27-13)
  5. Luling (2-1, defeated 5A Eastside Memorial 47-0)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (3-0, defeated Ozona 35-20)
  2. Thrall (3-0, defeated 3A Florence 49-0)
  3. Flatonia (2-1, defeated 3A Nixon Smiley 21-14)
  4. Granger (2-1, lost to Holland 24-21)
  5. Johnson City (2-1, defeated San Saba 56-34)