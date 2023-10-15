Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 8 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured matchups between Westlake vs Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill vs Lockhart, Vandegrift vs Round Rock, and Cedar Park vs Hendrickson.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 8

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (7-0, defeated Round Rock 45-3)
  2. Westlake (7-0, defeated Dripping Springs 27-14)
  3. Lake Travis (6-1, defeated Anderson 42-15)
  4. Weiss (8-0, defeated Bryan 42-13)
  5. Dripping Springs (5-2, lost to Westlake 27-14)

CLASS 5A

  1. Rouse (6-1, defeated Killeen Chaparral 49-36)
  2. Georgetown (6-2, defeated East View 31-13)
  3. Liberty Hill (5-3, defeated Lockhart 56-41)
  4. Cedar Park (4-3, defeated Hendrickson 46-45 F/OT)
  5. LBJ (4-3, defeated LASA 45-21)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (7-0, defeated Manor New Tech 72-0)
  2. Lampasas (6-1, defeated Taylor 43-24)
  3. Burnet (4-3, defeated Marble Falls 24-0)
  4. Lago Vista (4-3, defeated Achieve 66-0)
  5. La Grange (4-3, defeated Caldwell 53-21)

CLASS 3A

  1. Blanco (5-2, Idle)
  2. Lexington (5-2, defeated Elkhart 42-10)
  3. Llano (4-4, lost to Marion 28-21)
  4. Rockdale (2-5, lost to Lorena 27-17)
  5. Luling (2-6, lost to SA Cole 31-10)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (7-0, defeated Johnson City 28-27)
  2. Thrall (5-2, Idle)
  3. Johnson City (6-2, lost to Mason 28-27)
  4. Flatonia (5-3, lost to Schulenburg 43-21)
  5. Granger (5-2, lost to Bremond 43-6)