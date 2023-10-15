Texas high school football: Central Texas week 8 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured matchups between Westlake vs Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill vs Lockhart, Vandegrift vs Round Rock, and Cedar Park vs Hendrickson.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 8
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (7-0, defeated Round Rock 45-3)
- Westlake (7-0, defeated Dripping Springs 27-14)
- Lake Travis (6-1, defeated Anderson 42-15)
- Weiss (8-0, defeated Bryan 42-13)
- Dripping Springs (5-2, lost to Westlake 27-14)
CLASS 5A
- Rouse (6-1, defeated Killeen Chaparral 49-36)
- Georgetown (6-2, defeated East View 31-13)
- Liberty Hill (5-3, defeated Lockhart 56-41)
- Cedar Park (4-3, defeated Hendrickson 46-45 F/OT)
- LBJ (4-3, defeated LASA 45-21)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (7-0, defeated Manor New Tech 72-0)
- Lampasas (6-1, defeated Taylor 43-24)
- Burnet (4-3, defeated Marble Falls 24-0)
- Lago Vista (4-3, defeated Achieve 66-0)
- La Grange (4-3, defeated Caldwell 53-21)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (5-2, Idle)
- Lexington (5-2, defeated Elkhart 42-10)
- Llano (4-4, lost to Marion 28-21)
- Rockdale (2-5, lost to Lorena 27-17)
- Luling (2-6, lost to SA Cole 31-10)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (7-0, defeated Johnson City 28-27)
- Thrall (5-2, Idle)
- Johnson City (6-2, lost to Mason 28-27)
- Flatonia (5-3, lost to Schulenburg 43-21)
- Granger (5-2, lost to Bremond 43-6)