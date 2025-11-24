Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 3 schedule and locations
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
Playoffs Week 3
Class 6A
Division I
- Laredo United vs Lake Travis — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio
Division II
- Dripping Springs vs Castroville Medina Valley — Friday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. at Farris Stadium in San Antonio
- Vandegrift vs San Marcos — Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio
Class 5A
Division I
- Weiss vs Barbers Hill — Saturday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m. at Spring
Division II
- Bastrop vs Richmond Randle — Saturday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. at Prairie View
Class 4A
Division II
- Wimberley vs Sinton — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
Class 3A
Division I
- Llano vs Goliad — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Bastrop
Division II
- Lexington vs East Bernard — Friday, Nov 28, 2 p.m. at Waller
- Blanco vs Tidehaven — Friday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. at Seguin
Class 2A
Division I
- Mason vs Kenedy — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Hutto
Division II
- Granger vs Junction — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Johnson City
The Source: Information from the FOX 7 Austin Sports Team