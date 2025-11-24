Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 3 schedule and locations

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 24, 2025 2:16pm CST
High School Sports
    • 2025 Texas high school football playoffs has started
    • Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A. 

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 3

Class 6A

Division I

  • Laredo United vs Lake Travis — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio

Division II

  • Dripping Springs vs Castroville Medina Valley — Friday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. at Farris Stadium in San Antonio
  • Vandegrift vs San Marcos — Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Class 5A

Division I 

  • Weiss vs Barbers Hill — Saturday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m. at Spring

Division II

  • Bastrop vs Richmond Randle — Saturday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. at Prairie View

Class 4A

Division II 

  • Wimberley vs Sinton — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Class 3A

Division I  

  • Llano vs Goliad — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Bastrop

Division II  

  • Lexington vs East Bernard — Friday, Nov 28, 2 p.m. at Waller
  • Blanco vs Tidehaven — Friday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. at Seguin

Class 2A

Division I   

  • Mason vs Kenedy — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Hutto

Division II   

  • Granger vs Junction — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Johnson City 

