Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 3 schedule and locations

The Brief 2025 Texas high school football playoffs has started Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 3

Division I

Laredo United vs Lake Travis — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio

Division II

Dripping Springs vs Castroville Medina Valley — Friday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. at Farris Stadium in San Antonio

Vandegrift vs San Marcos — Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Division I

Weiss vs Barbers Hill — Saturday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m. at Spring

Division II

Bastrop vs Richmond Randle — Saturday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. at Prairie View

Division II

Wimberley vs Sinton — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Division I

Llano vs Goliad — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Bastrop

Division II

Lexington vs East Bernard — Friday, Nov 28, 2 p.m. at Waller

Blanco vs Tidehaven — Friday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. at Seguin

Division I

Mason vs Kenedy — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Hutto

Division II

Granger vs Junction — Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. at Johnson City