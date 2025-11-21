Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025–26 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 2 highlights
Vipers endured two weather delays and strolled to a second round 37-7 win over SA Brandeis!
Playoffs Week 2 scores
Thursday, Nov. 20
Vandegrift 37
SA Brandeis 7
Wimberley 45
Robstown 20
