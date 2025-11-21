Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Vipers endured two weather delays and strolled to a second round 37-7 win over SA Brandeis!

Thursday, Nov. 20

Vandegrift 37

SA Brandeis 7

Wimberley 45

Robstown 20