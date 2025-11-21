Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 21, 2025 1:56pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Playoffs are here for Texas high school football
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 playoffs

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 2 highlights

2025 Week 2 playoffs: Vandegrift vs SA Brandeis

In the second round of high school football playoffs, Vandegrift took on San Antonio Brandeis!

Vipers endured two weather delays and strolled to a second round 37-7 win over SA Brandeis!

Playoffs Week 2 scores

Thursday, Nov. 20

Vandegrift   37
SA Brandeis   7

Wimberley      45
Robstown      20

