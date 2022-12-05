Texas Longhorn Hudson Card officially enters transfer portal

The transfer portal cycle for 2023 is officially open.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian he'll need a new backup quarterback.

"This day and age with the portal. You kind of got to look at everything. Because I don't know what's going to happen with our own team. I don't know who's going in the portal," said Sark.

Sophomore Hudson Card entered the portal on Monday after three years on the 40 acres. The Lake Travis alum filled in nicely for the injured Quinn Ewers a few games this season, and probably should've played more when Ewers struggled for long stretches.

The move makes sense for Card, considering Ewers is a freshman, and the Longhorns will be adding top-recruit Arch Manning in the spring.