Texas Longhorn softball celebrates second-straight national championship

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The Brief Texas softball wins second-straight national title Celebration continued in Austin Friday night



The Texas Longhorn softball team is back on top again.

After capturing their second straight national championship, the celebration continued back here in Austin.

Local perspective:

The team may have won the title in Oklahoma City, but Friday night's celebration was all about sharing it with the fans on the team's home turf.

Texas Athletics, Texas cheer and poms, the Longhorn band, Bevo, Smokey the Cannon, Hook Em’ and more all helped welcome home the national champs.

Despite the rainy weather, fans turned out for the national champs. Supporters took to the stands and even the field to celebrate the historic championship run.

The first 500 fans received commemorative national championship posters.

We caught up with fans before the celebration.

"Last night my daughter fell asleep on the couch. So, we were silent, yelling, and keeping it going. But she saw her very first game here a couple of years ago and was like, I want to play on that field. And so, we're just following along," said Longhorn fan Alyssa Rivera

"I'm so excited. This one definitely feels different. Like it feels like a lot bigger. So, it's super exciting and I'm super happy for them," said Longhorn fan Emma Talamantez.

Dig deeper:

Texas became the fifth team in WCWS history to lose their opener in Oklahoma City and go on to lift the trophy.

This is the program's second overall title.

Fans are already calling for a 3 peat.