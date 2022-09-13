Improved Longhorn defense makes statement against Alabama

The Texas Longhorns quarterback health is a hot topic on the 40-acres, as well as Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card banged up and considered day-to-day.

With a good UTSA squad rolling into town, and Bijan Robinson iffy with a shoulder injury, it's a good thing the UT defense looks good.

Pete Kwiatkowski's unit proved to the nation they've come a long way from being ranked 100th nationally, by going toe-to-toe with one of the nation's most explosive offenses.

"Like I said, another year in this program, another year with Coach PK and Coach Davis and them and just belief and just growth," said senior DL Keondre Coburn.

"Everybody's running to the ball, that's the main thing. If everybody runs to the ball and rally to the ball, they'll eventually get down, but they're not going to want to take hit after hit," said junior DB Jahdae Barron.

Over the last two years, Alabama has averaged 44 points a game, the much-improved, high-flying Longhorns held them to just 20 points.

"I think, one, they are preparing. I really think the players have bought in to the preparing aspect of the game and of the opponent, I think we're practicing better than we ever have," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

"If we're held to the standard of the defense that we're playing now, and now we need to meet that standard and exceed that," Sarkisian added.

The Longhorns take on UTSA Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.